Fire Time Fireworks: Big Show will Light Up Glendale Park,City on July 1

By Seth Daniel

For the first time in generations, perhaps ever, the City of Everett will feature a major fireworks display for the July 4th holiday – setting off what is expected to be a magnificent display on July 1 right in the heart of the city.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett announced this week that, once again, Everett residents are invited to the City’s Independence Day Celebration. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, July 1st beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Glendale Park.

However, there will be a booming change to the scene.

This year Mayor DeMaria announced the addition of a grand finale fireworks show to close out the event. The firework show, which will be shot off at Glendale Park and timed to an exciting musical accompaniment, will be after sundown at approximately 9 p.m.

“I am really excited to see fireworks for our Independence Day celebration for the first time that I can remember,” he said. “It should be a great time for kids, families, and visitors.”

In the past, Mayor DeMaria had hoped to bring fireworks to the City of Everett and this year thanks to new technology and changes in Massachusetts state law Everett will have fireworks for the City’s July 4th celebration.

Fire Chief Tony Carli said the Mayor had pushed him and all departments to think outside the box and do things that were not the norm. That started, he said, with last winter’s bonfire celebration at 7-Acre Park – which was a major hit and something totally new.

Then, last year, Carli was vacationing on Cape Cod when he took in a fireworks show that was in very close quarters. He said he realized that if the fireworks show there could go off so close to everything, then it certainly could go off in Glendale Park.

“We’re very excited with it and the Mayor’s always charging us to think outside the box and do different things than we did in the past,” he said. “It goes back to the bonfire. That was something totally different. This is just a glimpse of things to come in the future for the kind of entertainment that we can provide to the residents of the City.”

Carli, who grew up in Everett, said he also could never remember being able to see fireworks in Everett – aside from going to Hospital Hill and watching the Boston show.

Staying close to home, he said, is going to be a very big thing for Everett residents.

“Families will be able to walk down to the celebration and the fireworks,” he said. “They don’t have to pack up their families and drive to Wakefield and park a mile away and walk to see fireworks. We’re going to have them right here and pretty much close enough for everyone to get to easily. I think that’s very exciting for the people of Everett.”

Prior to the fireworks, in the afternoon, residents are invited to Glendale Park for a BBQ, musical entertainment from various local bands and activities for family fun. Mayor DeMaria and other city leaders will be running the grills and handing out fresh fruits and veggies.

There will also be vendor booths with several giveaways and activities from: the YMCA in Everett, Girl and Boy Scouts, Everett Community Growers, Joint Committee for Children’s Healthcare, the Substance Abuse Coalition, RCN, Hot 96.9, Mayor DeMaria, City Council and Sal DiDomenico. All giveaways are first come, first served.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Sunday, July 2. If the event is postponed to the 2nd, residents will be notified by Friday evening, June 30 via Facebook posts and robo-calls.

“Community celebrations are one of the reasons why Everett was named one of the top 10 places to live in Massachusetts,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Please come join the celebration of our country and our community. I hope to see everyone there.”

This event is sponsored in part by Everett Community Television, Wheelabrator, Distrigas, Schnitzer, Kelley & Ryan Associates, Stateline Graphics, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Paul W. Marks, Kayem Hot Dogs, Senior Whole Health, NBI, Honda Cars of Boston, Little Caesars, Adonai Spring Waters, Rocco Funeral Home, Casella Recycling, Olivera’s Restaurant, McDonald’s, Aggregate, Stop & Shop, McKinnon’s, Restaurant Depot and Market Basket.