Parlin School Closing June 16 for Expansion

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

The Everett School Committee officially voted Monday night to allow the Albert N. Parlin School to officially close for the school year on June 16, so that a planned reconstruction project could begin and be completed before the start of next school year.

According to Assistant Superintendent Charles Obremski, the $3 million project will include a reconstruction of the gymnasium, addition of 12 new bathroom facilities inside the gym, new stairwells and the interior doors on the stairwells, which will also cause the gymnasium space to expand into the hallway that is currently adjacent to the gym.

“The problem is that we have so little time to do these kinds of projects, we have to make sure the work is done before students return to the school in the fall, so we really only have a matter of weeks,” explained Obremski.

Closing the Parlin School a week earlier than the other schools will give contractors about 10 weeks to complete the renovations and improvements.

Obremski confirmed that the project is being paid for through city of Everett bonding, which had been issued earlier this year.

The project at the Parlin School this summer is a continuation of recent School Department policy of ensuring that major maintenance and improvement projects take place in the Everett schools during the summer months.

Similar projects at other schools in the city have included a new roof and other repairs at the Whittier School and work at the Webster School in previous years.

In addition to approving the early closure of the Parlin School, the School Committee also voted to approve the official last days of school for all grades in the system’s other schools.

Based on Monday night’s vote the last day for all students by grade levels is as follows:

Preschool, Friday, June 23

Kindergarten, Tuesday, June 27

Grades 1-11, Wednesday, June 28