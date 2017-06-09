National Grid Response Deadline Coming Next Week on Malden River

By Seth Daniel

The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is still waiting to hear from National Grid regarding a decision to open up the riverfront at its property on the Malden River in Everett and Malden.

Spokesman Ed Coletta said the deadline for the Chapter 91 hearing response is on June 13.

“We received numerous comments at the public hearing in November (in Everett), and we issued our ‘Administrative Completeness Determination’ on December 13, 2016, which said that all details needed for the Chapter 91 license were included in the application,” wrote Coletta in an e-mail last month. “So, from Dec. 13, National Grid has up to 180 days to respond to the public comments received. We haven’t heard back from National Grid as yet, but they have up to June 13…to submit their review comments to us.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria joined the mayors of Malden and Medford in requesting last fall that the DEP re-open the Chapter 91 hearing for National Grid to talk about public benefits. National Grid had submitted a new Chapter 91 application as it was doing work on the site last summer.

At a hearing in November at Everett City Hall, DeMaria and City officials and advocates from all over the area called on the DEP to require National Grid to do more for the community, including building a walking path to connect other walking paths that already exist or are in the works.

The property is seen as a key connection point in the now-launched Malden River Greenway project – which kicked off last week.

Once National Grid responds by June 13, the DEP will review those comments and all other comments, and then make a decision on the Chapter 91 license.