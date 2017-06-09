Mayor DeMaria Reminds Residents on Deadline to Order Rain Barrels

Mayor Carlo DeMaria would like to remind all residents that the deadline for ordering Rain Barrels is Saturday, June 10. In order to have the barrels delivered at City Hall on June 17.

The Rain Barrel Program is part of the Mayor’s efforts to reduce stormwater runoff, save residents money, and conserve drinking water.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “I hope residents will take advantage of this great program. Not only will you save money by conserving drinking water, but you will be helping the environment at the same time.”

The rain barrels will arrive with simple instructions for fast and easy installation.

Special price for City residents: $69.00

Deadline for ordering: Saturday, June 10th 5:00PM

Barrel pick up: Saturday, June 17th at Everett City Hall Parking Lot, 484 Broadway

To order a rain barrel, and take advantage of this community program, please visit: HYPERLINK “http://cityofeverett.com/625/Rain-Barrels” http://cityofeverett.com/625/Rain-Barrels.

For more information, please contact Rachel Kelley at 617-394-5004 or Suzanne Gebelein at 800-251-2352.