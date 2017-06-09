Join the Elizabeth Stone House 3-Day Wilderness Heals Pledge Hike

Every summer, women from all over New England take part in the Elizabeth Stone House 3-Day Wilderness Heals pledge hike to help increase awareness and raise funds for the important work the organization does every day. The Elizabeth Stone House provides residential and community-based services to help homeless and at-risk survivors of domestic violence and related trauma to achieve greater safety and stability.

“Each year 50 – 60 women hike the White Mountains of New Hampshire as part of our Wilderness Heals event,” said Nancy Owens Hess, Executive Director at the Elizabeth Stone House. “It is incredibly rewarding to see so many women raise awareness and crucial, flexible funding that helps meet the needs of the families we serve.” The dates for this year’s Wilderness Heals are July 14 – 16, 2017.

The three-day, all-female hike covers several parts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Wilderness Heals route options offer a range of trails accessible to individuals with varying levels of experience. Hikers spend three days hiking and two nights at Appalachian Mountain Club huts, which provide beds, blankets, dinner and breakfast.

Round-trip transportation between Boston and the trailheads is provided. Hikers are required to participate in one training hike, attend a mandatory safety & logistics meeting, and raise a minimum of $1,500.

Any woman who wants to meet the physical, emotional, and fundraising challenges of the hike is welcome to participate. This includes: seasoned hikers and new hikers, outdoor enthusiasts and newbies to nature, survivors of domestic violence or trauma and their supporters, and anyone seeking the opportunity to embark in adventure and camaraderie while raising money for an amazing cause. In addition, anyone is welcome to participate as a Virtual Hiker.

To obtain registration materials or support a hiker, go to http://wildernessheals.elizabethstone.org or contact Sam Schultz at sschultz@elizabethstone.org or 617-409-5415. Registration Open Through June 21st

About Elizabeth Stone House

Founded in 1974, the Elizabeth Stone House partners with adult and child survivors of domestic violence and related trauma – mental illness, housing instability, and substance misuse – to achieve safety, stability, and overall well-being, thereby contributing to the strength, resiliency, and health of the community it serves. The agency provides safe shelter, case management, parenting classes, support groups and financial literacy classes. For more information, visit www.elizabethstonehouse.org.