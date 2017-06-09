Gov Baker Visits Wynn Boston Harbor for First Time

By Seth Daniel

Gov. Charlie Baker and a full entourage of state officials visited the Wynn Boston Harbor site on Thursday, June 1, joining Wynn officials, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and State Rep. Joe McGonagle for an in-depth tour of the site.

Gov. Baker arrived around 11:30 a.m. at the Charlton Street building and paused a moment for a photo op with local media and the City. However, he did not take any questions and was intent on learning more about the project.

He did not wish to comment afterward on his visit, and the Governor’s Office did not immediately get back to the Independent for comment.

Several Wynn officials were in town to welcome the governor, including Matt Maddox of Wynn Resorts.

President Bob DeSalvio rolled out the red carpet for him as well, bringing him over to the site in a bus and taking them around the site to explain the flurry of activity going on.

“All of us were very impressed with the genuine interest and excitement that Governor Baker showed regarding our project,” said DeSalvio. “I think he was amazed with the scope and complexity of the construction and how well things are moving forward. It’s difficult to understand how intricate and vast this project is until you actually go on the worksite and see it for yourself. We’re very thankful that the Governor took the time to get a first-hand look at our progress and, from all accounts, I think he left the tour feeling very good.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said he was glad to welcome the governor to the site for the first time, and talk to him about everything that’s happening right now in Everett.

“Today we welcome Governor Baker to the City of Everett,” he said. “He was able to witness firsthand the unmatched potential of this project for our region, its forward momentum, and the tremendous environmental benefits with the cleanup of a highly contaminated hazardous waste site. This project is already yielding benefits to our city.”

The $2.4 billion resort is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This site once housed the first Merrimac Chemical in the 1800s, and then later, the Monsanto plant operated there.