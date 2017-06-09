City of Everett Looking for Poll Workers

This year’s elections are quickly approaching, and the City of Everett is looking for poll workers. There will be training in August, but in order to be a poll worker there are a few things to know.

You must be a registered voter in Massachusetts.

You must be willing and able to go to any precinct given to you.

Assure that the election laws of the state are followed.

On day of elections, the poll worker must report to the polling place by 6:30 a.m., and remain until after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. The current pay for Wardens is $200, $180 for Deputy Wardens and Clerks, and $160 for Inspectors. You will receive $25 for a training session, if you work on Election Day.

Mayor DeMaria said, “It is critical to our democracy to have fair and transparent elections from the local level to the federal level. Poll workers are instrumental to ensuring everyone’s right to vote. I ask our residents to strongly consider becoming a poll worker this election season.”

If you have any questions, please call the Election Commission office at 617.394.2296, or stop by Room #34 at Everett City Hall for an application.