MBTA Orange and Haverhill Line Commuter Rail Weekend Diversion June 3 and 4

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, shuttle buses will replace subway and commuter rail services at the specific locations listed below in order to allow for construction operations as part of the Woods Memorial/Route 16 Bridge Replacement Project:

Orange Line – Shuttle buses will replace trains from Wellington Station to Oak Grove Station.

Commuter Rail – The Haverhill Line will terminate/originate at Malden Center. Shuttle buses will be provided between Oak Grove Station, Malden Center, and Wellington Station.

Regular MBTA service will resume at the start of service on Monday morning, June 5. This project will also require two future MBTA weekend service diversions, with the first expected to occur during the weekend of September 16 and 17, and the final weekend diversion expected to occur in the late fall.

Additionally, during the weekend of June 3 and 4, a single left lane closure will be implemented on Route 16 westbound in Medford and Everett from Santilli Circle to Wellington Circle. Signage and other traffic control measures will guide drivers through the area.

MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays. Drivers that must travel through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the work zone.