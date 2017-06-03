Heirloom Cooking at Parlin Library Everett

Sheila and Marilynn Brass grew up on Sea Foam Ave. in Winthrop where they learned to bake from their mother, Dorothy. More than sixty years later, they feel that there is, “nothing more comforting than taking a Honey Molasses Bread or a Whole Wheat Soda Bread hot and fragrant from the oven.” Over the years, they collected handwritten recipes from their own family, friends, and even yard sales. These bits of culinary history have been handed down through the generations, along with some interesting and touching stories. The Brass Sisters have taken collected recipes from across America from the 1880s to the present and updated them for the modern kitchen. Come and hear their experiences on this culinary journey.

The Brass Sisters has published a series of popular cookbooks, including Heirloom Cooking and Heirloom Baking with the Brass Sisters. In their latest book, Baking with the Brass Sisters, Marilynn and Sheila pursue their mission to “bring old-fashioned home baking back to everyone’s kitchen.” In these days of fast food and eating on the run, how can anyone resist slowing down to enjoy a Little Girl’s Blueberry Cake or Grandma Goldberg’s Honey Cake with family and friends?

The Friends of the Everett Libraries will present the Brass Sisters at the Parlin Library, Thursday, June 8 at 7 P.M. Feel free to bring a recipe from your family archives. Copies of the Brass Sisters cookbooks will be available for purchase and autographs. This program is sponsored by the Friends and is part of the Read 17 in 17 program. The program is free and open to all.

Contact Person: Deborah Abraham 617-775-3748