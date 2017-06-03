Comedy Night to Benefit Housing Families’ Work to End Family Homelessness

The Underground House of Comedy will be presenting a comedy night on June 2nd at Pearl Street Station, 53 Summer St., Malden, starting at 7:30 pm. Comedian Ben Quick will be hosting the event, with performances by some of Boston’s funniest comics, including Kayla Avery and Tricia Auld.

Admission to the event is free. A cash bar will be available during the show.

Net proceeds from a special cocktail created specifically for the event will benefit Housing Families programs. All donations made during the comedy night will help homeless children and families.

Dinner is not included, but all are welcome to enjoy dinner at the restaurant before the show starts. Visit pearlstreetrestaurant.com for dinner menu and pricing.

Housing Families is grateful to the sponsors who made this event possible: Wilko Systems and Frank Kelly Electric.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact Patty Kelly at 781-322-919 or pkelly@housingfamilies.org

Housing Families recently doubled its capacity to serve families and children experiencing homeless throughout Greater Boston and Massachusetts.

About Housing Families: Celebrating 30 years of service, Housing Families was founded in 1986 by community members concerned about the growing crisis of homelessness among families in Greater Boston. Since then, Housing Families has grown into one of the largest providers of family shelter in Massachusetts and has served over 3,600 families. Currently HFI provides shelter to 100 homeless families and housing to 70 families in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, and Revere and serves 80 young children each week in its therapeutic after school GREAT Youth and Families Program.

Housing Families’ central mission is to help families build the skills and understanding they need to make a successful transition into their own home, and to prevent any recurrence of homelessness. To learn more about Housing Families visit www.housingfamilies.org.