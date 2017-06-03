City to Plant 100 Trees for This Season

In an effort to continue to beautify and prepare our neighborhoods for the spring and summer months, Mayor DeMaria, the Department of Public Works and the Office of Planning and Development recently coordinated the planting of trees across the City. Every dollar spent on planting and caring for a community tree yields benefits that are two to five times the investment. These benefits include cleaner air, lower energy costs, improved water quality and storm water control and increased property values. Among minor crimes, there is less graffiti, vandalism, and littering in outdoor spaces with trees as a part of the natural landscape than in comparable plant- less spaces.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “Trees enhance the economic vitality of our city, increase property values, and beauty our community. With this week’s plantings I hope we all recognize the value of trees to our quality of life.”

City Services has begun tree planting efforts for this season in neighborhoods and streets throughout the City. The planting includes new locations and replacement trees. The City of Everett was also recently recognized as a 2016 Tree City USA.

Dan Lambe, President of Arbor Day Foundation, stated, “Residents of Everett should be proud to live in a community that makes the planting and care of trees a priority. We celebrate your commitment to the people and trees of Everett and thank you for helping to create a healthier planet for all of us.”