Revere firefighter Eddie Steriti (right) helps Everett firefighter Scott Dalrymple attach a American Flag between fire ladder trucks from Revere and Everett at Brown Circle in Revere on Sunday, May 21, during the Wounded Vet Motorcycle Run. More than 5,000 motorcyclists made their way to Suffolk Downs to take part in the Run to raise money to benefit wounded vets here in Massachusetts.

The annual ride left from the Boston Harley dealership in Revere’s Linden Square and returned on Rt. 1A to Suffolk Downs in East Boston.