Sports 05-24-2017

EHS Roundup

Lady Crimson Tide defeat Lynn English

The Everett High softball team defeated Lynn English, 11-6, Sunday at Glendale Park in a contest that was highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

The Lady Crimson Tide jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a succession of walks and hit-batters.

However, English struck back in the top of the second for five markers, aided in large measure by two Everett errors, to even the count at 5-5.

English took the lead with a solo marker in the fourth, but Nalani Marinez led off the Everett half inning off with a home run to re-knot the score at 6-6.

The Lady Crimson Tide then put the game away with a big rally in the fifth. Sam Uaga started the inning with a double. Diana Concannon was hit by a pitch and Hailey Powers drew a base-on-balls to load the bases.

Maddy Duraes was hit by pitch, forcing in Uga and Marinez followed with a double to bring around Concannon and Powers. Maddy eventually scored on an error and Marinez came across on a passed ball for the 11-6 finale.

EHS hurler Ariana Garay shut down English the rest of the way to nail down the victory.

Last Wednesday the Lady Crimson Tide defeated Somerville, 17-4. Garay and

Veronica Bento, who came on to pitch the final two innings, combined for the win.

The Lady Crimson Tide scored early and often en route to their mercy rule victory that ended after five frames, starting with a five run first stanza. A two-run triple by Marinez and an RBI double by Izza Bourouis were the key hits in the EHS rally.

In the third, Everett added to its bulge with more markers. A bases-loaded base-hit by Concannon and a two-RBI triple by Powers accounted for most of the damage.

The Lady Crimson Tide then put the game away with seven more rumens between the fourth and fifth frames. A triple by Marinez and a two-run homer by Bourouis accounted for three markers in the fourth and RBI hits by Kloey Cardillo and Uga sealed the deal in the fifth.

Although the Lady Crimson Tide dropped a 9-7 decision to Revere the following day, EHS head coach Stacy Poste was pleased with her team’s performance at the plate.

“This was the best game I have seen the girls hit,” said Poste. “Everyone hit through the lineup from top to the bottom.”

Revere jumped out to a 5-0 advantage in the first, but Everett got one back In the second inning when Nearen tripled and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Lyanna Arrington.

In the Everett fourth, Cardillo reached on an error and scored when Uga tripled. Sam herself scored on a base hit by Concannon.

singled knocking in Uga.

Revere scored two markers in the fifth to make it 7-3, but the Lady Crimson Tide scored once in the sixth on a base hit by Cardilo and a double by Uga.

Revere tacked on two more markers in its sixth, but the Lady Crimson Tide continued to fight back, scoring thrice in the seventh.

With one out, Marinez belted a homerun over the fence. Cardillo singled, knocking in Nearen, who had singled, and Bourouis, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, came around on an error.

“Defensively, if we take out that first inning we could have beaten Revere,” said Poste of the 12-5 Revere team. “Even though it was a loss, the coaching staff was happy that the girls never gave up when the score was 9-4 going into the seventh inning. With two outs they kept chipping away.

“The left side of our defense saw a lot of work and made the plays when they could,” added the coach.

Poste and her crew were set to wrap up their season this week. They were scheduled to trek to Haverhill this past Monday and will host Lynn Classical today (Wednesday). They will travel to Wilmington Friday.

