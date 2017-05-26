Police Briefs 05-24-2017

Monday, 4/24/17

Katya Lemus, 34, 31 Houston Ave., Saugus, was arrested for larceny over $250.

Wednesday, 4/26

Phillip Auger, 54, Everett, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Adrian Riley, 34, 586 Shirley St., Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 4/27

Daniel Champagne, 29, 1045 Beacon St., Brookline, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license.

Jean Francisque, 34, 32 Everett St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Brian Owens, 38, 1666B Hyde Park Ave., Hyde Park, MA, was arrested for animal cruelty.

Leonel Reis, 37, 24 Foster St., Everett, was arrested for violation.

Friday, 4/28

Raul Arias, 35, 134 Chelsea St., Everett, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with revoked license, texting while operating motor vehicle.

Rigoberto Castro, 45, 112 Hawthorne St., Chelsea, was arrested for possessing Class B substance and detained by imnmigration.

Daniel Sullivan, 48, Homeless, Somerville, was arrested on warrants.

Saturday, 4/29

Mikayla Buttomer, 24, 60 Skyline Dr., Braintree, was arrested for larceny of property over $250.

Sunday, 4/30

Demetri Albino-Armstrong, 20, 127 Spencer Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license and forgery of document.

Miguel Ponte, 23, 87 Reed Ave., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Halleandro Vieira, 26, 7 Russell St., Everett, was arrested for resisting arrest.