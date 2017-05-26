Obituaries 05-24-2017

Mary Tartarini

Retired garment industry worker

Mary (Losciuto) Tartarini of Everett passed away on May 20. She was 104 years old.

Mary was born in Vizzini, Italy and came to the United States at the age of seven. Married to Vito Favale at age 16, she was widowed at age 19 and became a working mom. Mary remarried a wonderful man, Gino Tartaini, who raised and loved her two sons as his own. Mary and Gino worked in the garment industry until they retired. Together they enjoyed traveling, dancing and playing a good game of cards. Mary will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

The wife of the late Gino Tartarini, Mary was the loving mother of Anthony Favale and his wife, Judy of Peabody and Punta Gorda, FL and Michael Favale who passed in 2015 and his wife, Stella who passed in 2009 of Saugus. She was the cherished grandmother of Laura Chamberlain and her husband, David, Linda Heider, Mark Favale and his wife, Cheryl, Michael Favale and his wife, Diane and Pamela Long. Mary also had 11 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Her funeral will be held from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett on Friday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. Services will be Friday in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are Thursday only from 4 to 8 p.m. Complimentary valet parking Thursday at Main Street entrance. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For additional information, visit: roccofuneralhomes.com

–

Alice Fahey

Retired saleswoman

Alice J. (Foley) Fahey of Everett entered into rest on Friday, May 19 at home surrounded by her loving and caring family. She was 80 years old.

Born in Chelsea, Alice lived in Everett for most of her life. She was a saleswoman by profession having worked at various department stores in Everett and surrounding communities, throughout her long and talented career.

She was the beloved wife of the late John James Fahey, Jr.; daughter of the late Robert R. and Sophie (Noveska) Foley; dear and devoted mother of Deborah A. McCartney and her husband, Garrett W. of Taunton, Kenneth J. Fahey of Templeton, Shaun R. Fahey and his wife, Maureen of Melrose and the late Patricia J. Maguire; sister of Roberta Raimo and her husband, William of Saugus. Alice is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Alice’s visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main Street) Everett on Thursday, May 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St. Everett- Chelsea at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Alice’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10004 would be sincerely appreciated. duty.

–

Dorothy Oberton

Of Everett

Dorothy F. (Mello) Oberton of Everett died on May 21.

The beloved wife of the late Richard E. “Dick” Oberton, Sr., she was the mother of Stephen J. Mello of Reading, John F. Mello of NM, William J. of Hyannis, Catherine E. Lacey of Florida, Mary E. of West Roxbury and Richard E. Jr. of Middleton; sister of Barbara Bland of Cambridge and is also survived by 11 grandchldren and one great-grandson.

Her Funeral will be held from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett on Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. A Prayer service will be held in the funeral home promptly at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Complementary valet parking will be available during Wednesday evening’s wake.

For additional information, visit: www.roccofuneralhomes.com

–

Rosanne ‘Ro’ Parisi

Of Malden

Rosanne M. “Ro” Parisi of Malden died on May 13. The beloved mother of Chris M. Parisi and Stacey Ferreira, she was the loving sister of Joseph Parisi, Susan Stache and the late Michael Parisi and is also survived by her three beloved grandchildren; John, Charlie and Ellie; two nieces, Kristine and Samantha and a nephew, Nicholas.

Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was private. Donations in Rosanne’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, 02115.

–

Donna Dyer

Retired loss preventionist and childrens health care volunteer

Donna M. Dyer, a lifelong resident of Everett, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 17 in the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading after a period of failing health. She was 74 years old.

Donna was born in Everett and was a Loss Preventionist, working for many years at the corporate offices of the Star Market Supermarkets in Cambridge. She had many pastimes. One of which was that she loved shopping at Kohl’s Department Stores. Another was her love for the wellbeing of children. That is why for the last 10 plus years she volunteered countless hours, with passion, conviction and determination at the Joint Committee for Children’s Healthcare in Everett. Donna was always there as the very loving, caring and energetic person we all have come to know over these many years.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Mary (Mazzola) and Wilber Dyer; dear and devoted mother of the late David Thistle; loving sister of the late David Dyer; cherished aunt of Renee Marcus and Terri Dyer of Florida. Donna is also survived by her loving feline companion, Dusty.

Funeral arrangements were by Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory to the Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care in Everett, Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, Everett, MA, 02149, would be sincerely appreciated.

–

Graham Ian “Gilley” Gilbert

Of Everett, formerly of Ireland

Graham Ian “Gilley’ Gilbert of Everett, formerly of Dublin, Ireland died on May 15.

The beloved husband of Sheila (Sullivan) Gilbert, he was the loving father of Sophie A. Gilbert, beloved son of Gertrude “Gerty” Gilbert and the late Eamon Gilbert, loving brother of Lisa Murray and her husband, Fionnan and loving uncle of Abigail, Christopher and Daniel Murray.

His funeral will be held from the Salvatore Rocco and Son Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, Everett on Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church in Everett at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are Thursday only from 4 to 8 p.m. Complimentary valet parking at Main St. entrance. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Donations in Graham’s memory may be made to the www.woundedwarriorproject.org For additional information, visit: www.roccofuneralhome.com

–

Cosmo Michael Radzikowski

Retiree of Boston Sand and Gravel Co., member of Teamsters Local 25

Cosmo Michael Radzikowski of Lynn, formerly of Everett, died suddenly in Portland, Maine on May 14.

Cosmo was a Vietnam US Navy Veteran, a retired longtime employee of the Boston Sand and Gravel Company and a member of the Teamster’s Local #25.

The former husband of Maureen (McMahon) Radzikowski of Miami and the current boyfriend of Karen Murphy of Haverhill, he was the beloved son of the late Victor and Mary (Alaura) and the extended family member of both Robert Kucharzyk and Mary Lou DeMattia, dedicated brother of the late Victor and his surviving wife, Violet and the late Anthony. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many loyal friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment was in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.