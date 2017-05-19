Letter to the Editor

Haitian Heritage Month

May is Officially Proclaimed Haitian Heritage Month in most parts of the country and it is likewise, in Everett.

In the current geo-political conjuncture that encompasses anti-immigrant sentiments and policies, with the painful remnants of the Haitian earthquake and the disastrous impact of a cholera epidemic in Haiti, many Haitian-Americans experience fear and even outrage. However, the story is great proof that we can bring down all forms of walls.

Therefore, Haitians and friends of Haiti in Everett and surrounding areas will come together to celebrate Flag Day. Our reasons to celebrate are embedded in a deep sense of pride and appreciation for our freedom. A freedom which was not bought, nor given, but gained from the glorious uprising of our ancestors in 1791 and their victory at battle of Vertières in 1803.

In May 18, 2017, in collaboration with the Haitian–Americans United Inc. and other partners, this year, the event will honor Public Officials who demonstrate Courage, Justice and Compassion in leadership. The local event will also highlight several high caliber public figures, local talents, leaders, students, and families. This event is set to be taken place at the Parlin Library on May 18 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Please do not hesitate to contact EHCC, shall you have questions.

Respectfully yours and Happy Haitian Heritage Month.

Everett Haitian Community Center