EHS Music Educator Charles Poole Inducted into the World Drum Corps Hall of Fame

Everett Public Schools music educator Charles A Poole Jr., who leads the Everett High School Marching Band and its award-winning Percussion Ensemble, has been elected to the World Drum Corps Hall of Fame. The induction ceremonies will take place this coming Labor Day weekend in Rochester, New York.

Poole began his musical career in 1957 in Connecticut as a percussion student of former world champion snare drummer Robert Redican. During the course of his performing career, Poole was awarded the Connecticut and Northeastern States Individual Snare Drum Championship on four occasions as well as winning the United States National Individual Championship three times. Additionally, he performed with the award winning championship percussion section of the Boston Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps.

Mr. Poole received a BA in political science from Boston College in 1973, a Juris Doctorate from the New England School of Law in 1977, and a Masters in Music Education from Boston University in 2008. He has taught, arranged for and adjudicated marching bands, drum corps, and percussion ensembles throughout the United States, Canada and Japan. Among the numerous drum corps and marching bands for which he has instructed or consulted are the 27th Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps, East Coast Jazz Drum & Bugle Corps, 27th Lancer Reunion Corps, Dartmouth High School, Nazareth (PA) High School, and Malden High School.

Mr. Poole has served as an adjudicator for Drum Corps International, Drum Corps Associates, Winter Guard International, New England Scholastic Band Association, Maine Band Directors Association, Mid East Performance Association, United States Scholastic Band Association, and Bands of America.

For the past 19 years he has been a member of the music faculty of the Everett Public Schools as an instrumental teacher, and currently holds the positions of Everett High School Marching Band Director and Percussion Ensemble Director. Under his tutelage, the Everett Crimson Tide Percussion Ensemble has won numerous awards, including multiple-time New England Scholastic Band Association and Winter Guard International Regional Championships.

Mr. Poole is a member of the Drum Corps International and Massachusetts Drum Corps Halls of Fame and is a clinician and signature artist with the Pro-Mark Drum Sticks, Evans Drum Heads, Zildjian Cymbals, and Pearl Drum Companies. He has presented clinics at the Massachusetts Music Educators Association and Ohio Music Educators Annual Conferences and is a member of the Percussive Arts Society Marching Percussion Committee, National Association of Music Educators, Massachusetts Music Educators Association, and the National Association of Rudimental Drummers.