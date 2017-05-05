Wynn Boston Harbor Meets with Suffolk Downs Workers

By Seth Daniel

More than 60 Suffolk Downs workers and their union leadership met with the Wynn Boston Harbor team on Saturday, April 29, at the Hilton Garden Inn at East Boston to talk about employment opportunities.

In 2014, Wynn announced that it would give job preference to hundreds of Suffolk Downs employees if granted a gaming license. After winning the license later that year, Wynn said it would honor that offer and it would also institute a comprehensive training program to those workers who choose to join Wynn.

Wynn Boston Harbor President Bob DeSalvio said last Saturday’s meeting was the beginning of fulfilling that promise.

“It takes a special person to be part of the Wynn Boston Harbor family and, if you work at Suffolk Downs, chances are you are the type of person that we are looking for,” he said. “We really want people with great personalities, who truly enjoy what they do and feel great when they make other people happy. So many people who I met from Suffolk Downs reflect these qualities and are genuinely excited at the prospect of joining us. With 4,000 positions opening up in the next few years, I’d like to think there’s a career for everyone from the track who wants to be part of the Wynn Boston Harbor team.”

Saturday’s event began with DeSalvio giving an overview of the project, and a brief analysis of the opportunities for construction and career jobs.

Suffolk employees were also able to ask questions and hear the answers directly from the Wynn Boston Harbor team.

Suffolk Down workers who couldn’t attend the meeting–as well as any others who are interested in joining the Wynn Boston Harbor team–should sign up for the Wynn Talent Network online at WynnBostonHarbor.com, under the Careers section.