Springtime on Santilli:Night Shift Brewery to Host Spring Fest

Night Shift Brewery announced that it is planning its largest event since Oktoberfest last year.

This Saturday, May 6, the company will introduce: SpringFest – an all day festival of killer live music, special beer releases, and pints on the patio.

First things first, they will have four special beer releases for the day – all available in cans and on draft. They include:

THIEVERY – American pale ale, with a nod to The Ballroom Thieves

MATISSE – Saison with lavender

TO HELLES AND BOCK – German-style maibock

NITE LITE – American lite lager

The Brewery parking lot will be closed off and converted into a huge patio space complete with tents, lawn games, and tables. Hometown heroes The Ballroom Thieves have curated a music lineup of some of their favorite local musicians, and they’ll be putting down their instruments to co-run the show as MCs of Springfest.

Here’s what’s in store on the music front:

12:00 – 12:30: Gentle Temper

1:00 – 2:00: Hannah Daman and the Martelle Sisters

2:30 – 3:30: Elizabeth Vaughan and Rocco DeRosa

4:00 – 5:00: These Wild Plains

5:30 – 6:30: Andrea Gillis Band

7:00 – 8:30: Ghetto People Band