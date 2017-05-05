Springtime on Santilli:Night Shift Brewery to Host Spring Fest

May 5, 2017
Night Shift Brewery announced that it is planning its largest event since Oktoberfest last year.

This Saturday, May 6, the company will introduce: SpringFest – an all day festival of killer live music, special beer releases, and pints on the patio.

First things first, they will have four special beer releases for the day – all available in cans and on draft. They include:

THIEVERY – American pale ale, with a nod to The Ballroom Thieves

MATISSE – Saison with lavender

TO HELLES AND BOCK – German-style maibock

NITE LITE – American lite lager

The Brewery parking lot will be closed off and converted into a huge patio space complete with tents, lawn games, and tables. Hometown heroes The Ballroom Thieves have curated a music lineup of some of their favorite local musicians, and they’ll be putting down their instruments to co-run the show as MCs of Springfest.

Here’s what’s in store on the music front:

12:00 – 12:30: Gentle Temper

1:00 – 2:00: Hannah Daman and the Martelle Sisters

2:30 – 3:30: Elizabeth Vaughan and Rocco DeRosa

4:00 – 5:00: These Wild Plains

5:30 – 6:30: Andrea Gillis Band

7:00 – 8:30: Ghetto People Band


