Springtime on Santilli:Night Shift Brewery to Host Spring Fest

Night Shift Brewery announced that it is planning its largest event since Oktoberfest last year.
This Saturday, May 6, the company will introduce: SpringFest – an all day festival of killer live music, special beer releases, and pints on the patio.
First things first, they will have four special beer releases for the day – all available in cans and on draft. They include:
THIEVERY – American pale ale, with a nod to The Ballroom Thieves
MATISSE – Saison with lavender
TO HELLES AND BOCK – German-style maibock
NITE LITE – American lite lager
The Brewery parking lot will be closed off and converted into a huge patio space complete with tents, lawn games, and tables. Hometown heroes The Ballroom Thieves have curated a music lineup of some of their favorite local musicians, and they’ll be putting down their instruments to co-run the show as MCs of Springfest.
Here’s what’s in store on the music front:
12:00 – 12:30: Gentle Temper
1:00 – 2:00: Hannah Daman and the Martelle Sisters
2:30 – 3:30: Elizabeth Vaughan and Rocco DeRosa
4:00 – 5:00: These Wild Plains
5:30 – 6:30: Andrea Gillis Band
7:00 – 8:30: Ghetto People Band