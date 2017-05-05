News Briefs

Upcoming events in the Everett Public Schools

Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Senior Culinary Art Portfolio, Crimson Cafe, Everett High School

Friday, May 5, 2017, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Senior Art Show, Everett High School, Library

Monday, May 8, 2017, 6:30 p.m., Joint Convention of City Council and School Committee for the Annual Budget Presentation, Everett City Hall, Peter J. McCarren Memorial Chambers

Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 6:00 p.m.. Engie Scholarship Presentation and Science Fair Awards, Aquarium, Boston

Friday, May 12, 2017, 2:00 p.m., Law Day, Malden District Court

Thursday, May 18, 2017, 8:30 a.m., Student Government Day, Everett City Hall

Friday, May 19, 2017, Senior Prom, Hilton Hotel, Logan Airport

Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 6:30 p.m., PAC dinner, Cafeteria, Everett High School

Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 6:00 p.m., Memorial Day Concert, Frederick F. Foresteire Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, May 25, 2017, 6:30 p.m., E Club Dinner, Spinelli’s, Route One, Lynnfield

Monday, May 30, 2016, 10:00 a.m., Memorial Day Program, Glenwood Cemetery

Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 6:00 p.m., School Committee’s Presentation of the Fiscal 2018 Budget, Everett City Hall, City Council Chambers

Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 6:00 p.m., Everett High School Graduation, Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium

Friday, June 16, 2017, 3:30 p.m., End of the Year Concert, Everett High School

Saturday, June 17, 2017, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Everett Community Night Drum & Bugle Exhibition, Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium

Northern Strand Community Trail meeting May 4

The city of Everett is sponsoring a public information meeting on Thursday, May 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Connolly Center at 90 Chelsea Street to provide residents, abutters and others with information about the Northern Strand Community Trail extension.

The trail extension would lengthen the trail from its current end point at West Street in the center of Everett to the Mystic River.

The existing trail extends 10 miles through Revere, Malden and Saugus into Lynn at the Lynn Commons. The meeting will focus on existing conditions and obtaining public input for the extension of the route to the Mystic River.

Billboards on the Docket

A series of electronic billboard requests are challenging the City’s ban on electronically-lit billboards – a challenge that looks to come to a head at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on May 15.

Four electronic billboards have been denied as the City’s ordinances forbid such signs, and the operators are appealing that to the ZBA. The operators and signs are:

Donna Wood is looking to put a billboard at 1812 Revere Beach Parkway.

Lawrence White of Medford looks to put a 48’ x 13.5’ billboard at 79 Vine St.

Pam Cardillo looks to put a 99” x 53” billboard at 2084 Revere Beach Parkway.

Al Lattanzi of Main Street is looking to remove an existing billboard and put up a new, two-sided, electronic billboard at 389 Main St.

In other ZBA news, Eric Kenworthy of Melrose has proposed to tear down a wooden structure at 302 Broadway and build a 15-unit apartment building. The proposal has 15 parking spaces and needs 30.