Letter to the Editor

Thank you volunteers

In honor of National Volunteer Week, April 23 – April 29, 2017, we would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank and celebrate the over 400 volunteers whose steadfast dedication and commitment enable Care Dimensions, formerly Hospice of the North Shore & Greater Boston, to fulfill its mission: to enrich the quality of life for terminally ill patients and their families. Our volunteers’ selfless acts of kindness and compassion, both large and small, allow our patients the comfort, companionship and dignity that make all the difference at a critical turning point in their lives.

Our volunteers provided over 30,500 hours of service last year. Whether at the bedside of a patient in a long-term care facility, in a family home, in the Care Dimensions’ offices or our Kaplan Family Hospice House, volunteers are an integral part of our success.

We at Care Dimensions would especially like to recognize Lyn Condron and Ann Moran of Everett for their contributions and dedication to our agency.

For those who are interested in learning more about volunteering with Care Dimensions, please call us at 888-283-1722 or visit CareDimensions.org and sign up for our next training classes which begin in May in Danvers and Waltham.

On behalf of our staff and Board of Directors, we offer our sincere thanks for all that our volunteers do each and every day for Care Dimensions.

Sincerely,

Diane T. Stringer

President & CEO

Care Dimensions