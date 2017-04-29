Police Briefs 04-26-2017

Monday, April 10

Nicholas Huntsman, 19, 100L Russell St., Everett, was arrested for a minor transporting liquor in car.

Tuesday, April 11

Galen Spriggs, 39, 250 Broadway, Revere, was arrested for disorderly person, resisting arrest and threat to commit crime.

Wednesday, April 12

Marcia Rivas, 21, 133 Walnut St., Chelsea, was arrested for disorderly person, resisting arrest.

Thursday, April 13

Marvin Leon, 22, 20 Amory Ave., Roxbury, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, April 14

Sonny Bimbo, 50, 55 Estes ST., Lynn, was arrested for shoplifting and warrant.

Saturday, April 15

Darryl Scott, 29, 220 Elm ST., Cambridge, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license, possessing Class D drug with intent to distribute.

Daniel Sullivan, 48, 8 Florence St., Somerville, was arrested for shoplifting, warrant.

Sunday, April 16

Rose Tuck, 21, 482 Ferry ST., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery on elderly person.

Monday, April 17

Feliciano Gonzalez, 31, 27 Benefit St., Waltham, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, failure to signal right lane.

Tuesday, April 18

Wladimir Carvalho, 36, 132 Chestnut St., Everett, was arrested for intimidation of a witness, threat to commit a crime.

Bruce MacGregor, 56, 94 Main St., Everett, was arrested for resisting arrest.

Wednesday, April 19

Jose Alfaro-Duran, 21, 180 Main St., Everett, was arrested for ICE

Jose Alfredo, 49, 67 Sergant St., Revere, was arrested for ICE

Hermon Sherif, 19, 175 Main ST., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, April 20

Raymond Gregory Jr., 22, 19 Herbert St., Everett, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm (2 counts)

Anthony Prisco, 55, 103 Liberty St., Lynn, was arrested on a warrant.