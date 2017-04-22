Medical Services Available for All at EBNHC

By Manuel A. Lopes

It is very important for all in this community to know they should not be afraid to seek medical services at EBNHC.

Since we opened our doors in 1970, our mission has been to provide easily accessible, affordable, high-quality care, for ALL who live and work in our surrounding communities, without regard to age, income, insurance status, language, culture, or social circumstances. We are passionate about and committed to this mission – so don’t be denied!

We have planned a fun public event on Friday, April 21st to recognize and celebrate our belief that all people should have access to health care and we hope you will join us and make your voices heard. The event will take place at ZUMIX, a great partner of ours also working to make our community healthier – we believe that all should also have access to music and art – especially children! Join us at this free event, which will include a concert, photo exhibition and live radio interviews on WZMR. Register for free entry at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dont-be-denied-free-benefit-concert-tickets-32619355370

Our doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers and staff care about you. EBNHC is forever committed to treating you with respect and protecting your privacy so that you can get the care and support that you need.

Manuel A. Lopes is President and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center