Mayor DeMaria Asks All Residents to Participate in Earth Day Clean Up

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is asking residents to help out this weekend to improve the Northern Strand Community Trail in celebration of Earth Day. The City of Everett has partnered with Wynn Resorts, Suffolk Construction, and J. Derenzo Company to organize and promote a clean up of Everett’s portion of the trail. On Tuesday, April 18th the DeMaria administration walked the trail with the three companies, while the J. Derenzo Company removed old, barbed wired fencing that lined the trail. The City of Everett will be holding its annual Spring Clean Up event on Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd from 8AM-12:30PM.

Mayor DeMaria and his administration hope to make Everett’s section of the Northern Strand Community Trail the best bike path in Massachusetts. He encourages all residents to join on the 22nd in order to preserve the quality of life we all desire here in Everett. Volunteers are asked to meet at the beginning of Everett’s portion of the path located at the corner of West and Wellington Street at 8:00AM.

Following the cleanup the City will be hosting a free lunch and concert at Bone Up Brewery, located at 38 Norman Street. The Local Scruff will start performing at 1:00PM. Kid’s activities will also be available. To pre-register or for more information, please visit www.cityofeverett.com/cleanup. To date over 75 people have pre-registered. Don’t miss out on a great time for a great cause.