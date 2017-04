On April 11, Skylight Studios came to Everett to cast a silicon mold of the Hiker Statue plaque in Everett. The activity came as a result of a neighborhood association in the Town of Wakefield wanting to replace two identical plaques on their own Hiker Statue – which is the same as Everett’s. Wakefield hopes to unveil their two new bronze plaques on Memorial Day. Pictured here are Nick Batzell and Luciano Caruso of Skylight Studios, and City Clerk Michael Mattarazzo and City Planner Tony Sousa.