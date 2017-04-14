Legislature Passes Spending Bill with A Focus on Supporting Those Most in Need

State Representative Joseph McGonagle join his colleagues in the Massachusetts Legislature to pass a supplemental budget that makes crucial investments to support the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable residents including the families of those killed in the line of duty.

The pending bill contains $300,000 to begin the process of regulating the recreational marijuana industry following the passage of an initiative petition this past fall.

“ As public officials, it is our job to look out for those facing adversity, especially our younger residents and those battling addiction,” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo. “ As we encounter uncertainty on a national level, this bill will provide vital resources for these individuals and families. I’m particularly proud that we’ve bolstered financial support for the families of Massachusetts heroes who are killed in the line of duty.”

“I would like to thank the Speaker and Legislature for helping Everett’s citizens through their hardships. This Supplemental budget will give the resources to continue aiding our elderly, homeless, children & families,” said State Representative Joe McGonagle. The house continues to provide record-level fundraising to confront the behavioral health and substance addiction challenges plaguing Massachusetts. This legislation invests more than $2.8 million for the Department of Mental Health also provides support in numerous ways to help vulnerable populations including:

More than $5.2 million for the Department of Children And Families;

Nearly $11 Million for the Department of Developmental Services which will help more than 464 individuals.

About $4.5 million for the Department of Elder Affairs;

About $21 million for the emergency homelessness assistance;

More than $31 million to provide legal representation for those who cannot afford it including youth and those with mental health problems.

The spending bill also doubles the benefit for those killed in the line of duty, bringing the total to $300,000 to provide support for their families.

The legislation now goes to the Governor for his signature