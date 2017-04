The City Council approved two promotions within the Everett Fire Department, elevating firefighter Scott Wortman to the rank of Fire Lieutenant and promoting Captain Michael Imbornone to the rank of Deputy Chief.

Wortman and Imbornone were each sworn in to their new positions by City Clerk Michael Matarazzo as Fire Chief Tony Carli, members of the Everett Fire Department and the families of the two men looked on happily.