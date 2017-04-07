Police Briefs 04-05-2017

Monday, 3/13

Thyago Pinheiro, 32, 56 High St., Everett, was arrested for being disorderly person.

Wednesday, 3/15

Richard Byrnes, III, 23, 54 Glendale St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 3/16

Michael Golding, 31, 540 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing.

Zbigniew Seragin, 64, 3 Courtland Ave., Everett, was arrested for trespassing, disorderly person, assault and battery.

Saturday, 3/18

Jaques Andrade, 29, 23 Waverly Ave., Everett, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license, impeded operation of motor vehicle.

Sunday, 3/19

Walter Bonilla, 24, 38 John St., Chelsea, was arrested for public drinking.

Troy Crossley, 24, 93 Cottage St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant.

Shalikia Lyons, 30, 19 Cunningham St., Dorchester was arrested for being disorderly person.

Thomas Mastrangelo, 53, Homeless, was arrested for shoplifting and larceny of property over $250.