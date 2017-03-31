Senator DiDomenico Brings Ways and Means Committee Hearing to Everett Once Again

Senator Sal DiDomenico is once again bringing members of the Senate and House Committees on Ways & Means to Everett for a public hearing on the Governor’s budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2017.

The hearing will be held on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at Everett High School, and is one of eight hearings taking place across the state to aid legislators in the development of the state budget.

Each year the Joint Committee on Ways and Means holds a series of hearings to give government officials the opportunity to testify before the legislators who draft their budget recommendations. As Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways & Means, Senator DiDomenico is responsible for deciding where to hold one of these public hearings, and this is the fourth time that he has chosen to bring this important discussion to Everett High School.

“It is a pleasure to once again bring the members of the Joint Committee on Ways & Means to Everett for our public hearing,” said Senator DiDomenico. “I am also proud to have my colleague, Everett’s Representative Joe McGonagle as our co-chair for this hearing. Each year I receive rave reviews from members of the Legislature regarding how impressive the Everett students and faculty are, and I am thrilled to once again show them why Everett’s Schools are Everett’s Pride. I would like to thank Superintendent Fred Foresteire, the Everett School Department and Principal Erick Naumann for graciously welcoming the Committee to Everett High School again, and for all their help in making this hearing a success year after year.”

The hearings are focused on a particular subject such as education and local aid, environment and energy, and health and human services. The hearing in Everett will deal with topics such as economic development, housing, labor and workforce development, libraries and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Representatives from the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, Labor and Workforce Development, Libraries, Cultural Council, and the Commission on the Status of Women are expected to offer testimony.

Former Chelsea City Manager Jay Ash, now the secretary for housing and economic development, is expected to appear before the committee.

“I am happy to join Senator DiDomenico and co-chair this important hearing at Everett High School,” said Representative McGonagle. “I have seen first-hand the outstanding job by our students and administrators and I appreciate all their help to make this event a success. Our young people always make our city shine and, I am looking forward to hearing from members of the Baker Administration as we develop our state budget.”

“This is an opportunity for us to get answers to, what can be, very difficult questions,” DiDomenico stated. “It’s our responsibility to present a budget that works for the entire Commonwealth; a budget that is both balanced for the short and long term and gives our residents and businesses a chance to succeed. These hearings are an opportunity for us to get the answers that help us make informed decisions and allow us to craft a thoughtful and sustainable state budget. We are looking forward to an informative hearing.”

Senator Sal DiDomenico was recently re-appointed as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and Representative Joe McGonagle was newly appointed as a member of the House Way & Means Committee.

While testimony will be limited to agency officials, the public is welcome to attend.