Mayor Carlo DeMaria Welcomes Mass Mayors’ Association Today

By Seth Daniel

Decision makers from all over the state will descend upon Everett today, March 29, as scores of mayors from around the state will gather to talk transportation, among other issues.

This morning, Mayor Carlo DeMaria will welcome Speaker Robert DeLeo, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack, and members of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association (MMA) to the City of Everett for the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Mayors Monthly Meeting. The meeting is being held at BNY Mellon.

Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said it is a meeting likely to bring leaders from all over the state to hear Speaker DeLeo and Secretary Pollack.

“Mayors from across Massachusetts are looking forward to gathering in Everett to meet with Speaker DeLeo, and share the latest information on vital issues,” he said. “Mayor DeMaria has been gracious with his time and very thoughtful in planning this important session, and we know the program will benefit every Mayor.”

Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday, president of the MMA, said having the get-togethers like in Everett helps get valuable information into the hands of City leaders.

“It’s a valuable time to spend with peers and to get information that is timely,” she said. “It’s always good for the mayor hosting the meeting and to have Mayor DeMaria talk about what is happening in Everett is going to be very interesting. Of course, we are also very interested to hear about what’s going on with the casino plans too.”

She added that she is very interested to hear leaders like Speaker DeLeo and Secretary Pollack speak.

“I think as mayors we always enjoy getting together and meeting with people like Speaker DeLeo, which is always a really vibrant exchange – particularly now when we are all putting together our Fiscal Year 2018 budgets. I am looking forward to hearing an update from Secretary Pollack. A lot of us have concerns about shutting down of commuter rail service on the weekends.”

Mayor DeMaria said, “I want to thank Geoff Beckwith and President of the Mass. Mayor’s Association, Mayor Donna Holaday, for bringing Mayors from across the Commonwealth here to our great community.”

Everett is home to the $2.4 billion Wynn Resort, currently under construction and the City was recently named one of the top ten places to live in Massachusetts, home values are increasing, and new parks are being created along the Malden and Mystic Rivers. Other highlights include; opening the first express bus lane outside of Boston and the soon-to-be open enVision Hotel Everett.

Mayor DeMaria said hosting the MMA will be a way to showcase all of the positive things that have happened so quickly in Everett as of late.

“I am proud the City of Everett is able to host the Mayors’ Monthly Meeting in Everett,” he said. “We have so many positive things happening in our City right now that we are able to share with other Mayor’s across the Commonwealth. The MMA is an important association that provides opportunities for Mayors to discuss issues facing our cities and towns and strengthen local partnerships. I look forward on continuing to work and collaborating with them for a better Everett and Massachusetts.”

BNY Mellon was happy to provide their facility, they said.

“BNY Mellon and its approximately 4,000 employees in the greater Boston area are pleased to host the mayors,” said Dan Smith, head of BNY Mellon’s asset servicing business in the Americas. “Having been a member of the community for nearly 150 years, we look forward to lending our support and helping Massachusetts municipalities address the wide-range of key issues they face.”

Secretary Pollack stated, “I’m looking forward to the conversation with mayors because we have many common interests and I’m eager to convey some updates on issues such as MBTA service improvements and monetary awards from the Baker-Polito Administration for Complete Streets and Small Bridges. As always, I’m hoping to hear about what we can improve upon in order to be an even better partner with cities and towns.”

The City of Everett has partnered with MassDOT on several projects to improve transportation needs in the city and region, including a groundbreaking Everett Transit Action plan that figures to shape public transportation in the City for decades to come.