First “Massachusetts Open Mosque Day” to be Held on April 2

Sunday, April 2nd, 18 mosques across Massachusetts will hold an Open-Mosque Day to provide an opportunity for the wider public to meet their Muslim neighbors.

The festivities will include the American Islamic Center in Everett.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour a mosque, hear a brief introduction to Islam, and witness a Muslim prayer service.

“In this time of widespread misunderstanding about Islam, we hope to show our communities that their Muslim neighbors live, pray, and dream just like anyone else,” said Wafaa Wahabi of the American Islamic Center in Everett on the Parkway. “We’re proud to open our doors, on this day and every day.”

The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. at the AIC on 82 Spring St.

Ahmed Rashed of the AIC in Everett said there will be literature tables, artwork from the youth of the mosque and other activities for young and old.