Obituaries 03-22-2017

Walter Maciejowski

Past State Chairman of the Massachusetts Pearl Harbor Survivors Association

Walter E. Maciejowski of Everett and Cape Cod died on March 16. He was 96 years old.

Walter proudly served in the US Army’s 25th Infantry Division from 1941 to 1945 in the Pacific and was the Past State Chairman of The Massachusetts Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.

He was the devoted husband of 70 years to the late Annie (Matiewski); beloved father of Walter E. Maciejowski, Jr. of Everett and Jeffrey Maciejowski and his wife, Gretchen of Mashpee; cherished Grandpa of Kyle Maciejowski of Mashpee; loving brother of Josephine Sad, Florence Andersson, and Joseph Maciejowski, Jr., all of Manchester, NH.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Burial was at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain. Donations in Walter’s memory can be made to the Army Emergency Relief, 2350 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202. For additional information, visit: www.roccofuneralhomes.com

–

Patricia (Burley) Wade

Now at peace and safe with the angels

Patricia A (Burley) Wade, a life long resident of Everett, passed away on March 10 after a long illness. She was 52 years old.

Patty’s greatest joy over these past months was the upcoming April arrival of her first grandchild, Emily, and it adds to our grief and sadness that she did not get the opportunity to meet and love her. Patty was known for her strength, loyalty and most of all for her incredible sense of humor. Always quick with a joke, comment or stunt of some kind, she would light up any room she entered. She was not judgmental and would be the first one to laugh at herself for all the goofy things she did throughout her life. Patty will be missed by many but she is now at peace and safe with the angels.

Patty was the beloved wife of Peter Wade, loving mother of Peter, Jr and his wife, Kelly of Wilmington, Christopher of Malden and Jessica of Everett; daughter of Irene (Gould) Burley of Everett, sister of Dianne Mallett of Revere, Arthur Burley of Florida, Michele Paradis and her husband, Steven of Chelsea, Lisa DellIsola and her husband, Scott of Derry, NH and the late Evelyn Mosley. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services will be private. Donations in Patty’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by mail at: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org

–

Carmela DeNardo

Longtime Everett resident

Carmela (Cardaropoli) DeNardo of Everett entered into rest on Saturday, March 18 in the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a period of failing health. She was 85 years old.

Born in Bracigliano, Salerno, Italy, Carmela lived in Everett for many years.

She was the beloved wife of the late Vincenzo DeNardo; dear and devoted mother of Antonio DeNardo of Everett, Benito DeNardo of Saugus and Gaetano DeNardo of Everett; sister of Immacolata Cardaropoli of Italy and the late Giuseppe, Luigina and Grazia Cardaropoli. Carmela is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren and two loving great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carmela’s visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett, today, Wednesday, March 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery Community Mausoleum, Everett. Contributions in Carmela’s memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 would be sincerely appreciated.