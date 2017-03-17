Let It Snow, Let It Snow — Not

Even though we have had a mild winter, the major snowstorm this week was not welcome! By mid-March, we are ready for winter’s bleakness to depart and for spring to arrive.

Yes, we know that March comes in like a lion. As lifelong New Englanders, we are ready for anything that Mother Nature may throw at us and we certainly are not surprised when we get hit with a big snowfall after March 1.

Still, when the calendar turns to March, our mind cannot escape its optimism that winter’s doldrums are behind us. When our hopes for spring are dashed by a major wintry event, it is quite a letdown, even for those of us who enjoy the winter and who look forward to shoveling snow.

Yes, spring will arrive — just a bit later than we had hoped.