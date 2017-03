Jokes were exchanged between Coach John DiBiaso and Speaker of the House Bob DeLeo all evening long during the annual Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick’s Dinner on Friday night, March 9, at the Connolly Center. The dinner bestowed six shillelaghs to community members who have done notable things in the city this year. Meanwhile, students from the Heavey Quinn Academy of Irish Dance performed traditional Irish Step Dance at the beginning of the evening to mark the occasion.