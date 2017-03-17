Everett Pays Final Respects to Naval Officer Chris Brienza

By Seth Daniel

The City and the Everett Schools did their very best to honor Chris Brienza, a fallen active duty Naval officer who died suddenly in a vehicle accident in Florida on March 2.

Brienza, 22, was an active duty member of the U.S. Navy and a Second Class Petty Officer serving in Pensacola when the accident occurred. He specialized in crypto-technology.

He had attended Everett High School and was active in sports there. He was the son of Horacio ‘Harry’ Brienza, a member of the Boston Fire Department, and Vicky Brienza – both of Everett.

“Christopher touched the lives of hundreds of people, spreading his contagious smile and lighthearted laugh everywhere he went,” read the introduction on a GoFundMe page, named the Christopher Brienza Memorial Fund.

On Monday morning, the City flew its flags at half staff as a full military funeral and a contingent of Boston firefighters descended on the Immaculate Conception Church in Everett across from City Hall. Fellow Navy officers from Pensacola had traveled to Everett to honor Brienza, carrying in the casket to IC during the heartbreaking funeral – which was carried out by Everett’s Rocco and Sons.

As the hearse passed by Everett High School (EHS) on Monday morning – headed to Woodlawn Cemetery for the burial – hundreds and hundreds of EHS students lined Elm and Ferry Streets to show their respect – a move commandeered over the weekend by Supt. Fred Foresteire and carried out with great dignity.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria ordered the City’s flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Brienza.

He was the brother of Michelle of Everett, grandson of Tony and Rosaria of Brighton and Josefina Lascano of Allston. Also survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends.