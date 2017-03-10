Wynn Boston Harbor Details Changes to Mass Gaming

By Seth Daniel

The Wynn Boston Harbor group detailed changes to its Everett resort casino during a meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) on Thursday, March 2, in Springfield – noting that the retail component of the project has been decreased significantly in favor of more convention space.

In a presentation to the MGC, Wynn officials indicated they had submitted a Notice of Project Change to state environmental regulators, known as MEPA, that encompasses changes within the resort and some changes in removing sediments in and around the shoreline.

According to the presentation, the total retail area has been decreased from 56,602 sq. ft. to 9,177 sq. ft. President Bob DeSalvio said they would be bringing in the Wynn Collection – a group of boutique stores.

In exchange, Wynn would institute more function space. They would go from 78,784 sq. ft. to 97,248 sq. ft.

The change would also affect the numbers of gaming positions, though the overall square footage would not change.

Wynn reported adding 171 new gaming positions to the new plan, which would take it up to a total of 4,421 positions.