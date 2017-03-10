Police Briefs 03-08-2017

Sunday, 2/19

Lisa Carrafiello, 52, 79 Swan St., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts).

Monday, 2/20

Alexander Martinez, 41, 497 Broadway, Everett, was arrested on a probation warrant.

Anthony Prisco, 55, 14 State St., Atkinson, NH, was arrested on warrants.

Andrew Vadala, 24, 15 Staples Ave., Everett, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Thursday, 2/23

Dmitiri Benton, 24, 106 Barnes Ave., East Boston, was arrested for manuel distribution (2 counts), illegal possession of Class A substance, illegal possession of Class B substance.

Saturday, 2/25

Namert Aguilar-Bertrand, 32, 9 Woodlawn Ave., Everett, was arrested on assault and battery on a pregnant victim, detain immigration customs.

Ammar Alkhatabih, 18, 14 Morton Ave., Saugus, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Mohamed Elorch, 24, 29 Clarence St., Everett, was arrested for being a disorderly person.

Melara Valle, 37, 144 Union St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, 2/26

Bernard Schram, 62, 123 Woodlawn St., Everett, was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor, violating marked lanes.

Jessica Stuart, 30, 199 Constitution Ave., Revere, was arrested for being a disorderly person.

Monday, 2/27

John Ratcliff, 40, 25 Summit Ave., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property over $250.

Tuesday, 2/28

Candid Terezinha, 55, 39 Clark St., Everett, was arrested for operating motor vehicle unlicensed, failure to stop.

Luz Vallejo, 53, 105 Washington Ave., Chelsea, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license, failure to stop.

Wednesday, 3/1

Mark Hurd, 22, 6 Howard Ct., Woburn, was arrested for Possessing Class D with intent to distribute.

Lawrence Polidor, 19, 6 Howard Ct., Woburn, was arrested for possessing Class D with intent to distribute.

Sheayne Smith, 35, 46 Merrimac St., Amesbury, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 3/3

Raul Freo-Freo, 28, 104 Clark ST., Everett, was arrested for operating motor vehicle unlicensed, falsifying document.

Alberto Negron, 43, 125 Chestnut St., Everett, was arrested for trespassing.

Paul Ptaszynski, 49, 89 Linden St., Everett, was arrested for witness intimidation.

Dylan Rigter, 26, 148 Jefferson St., East Greenville, was arrested on default warrant.

Jose Tejada, 23, 104 Clark St., Everett, was arrested for unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop.

Saturday, 3/4

Ramon Pagan, 55, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, was arrested for trespassing.

William Pineda, 43, 146 Union St., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery.

Sunday, 3/5

Wilton Sousa-Quadros, 30, 135 Grove St., Rockland, MA was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor.