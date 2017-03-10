Homeless Man Identified, Sought in Oakland Avenue Murder

By Seth Daniel

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in the murder of Francis Brescia, 65, of Everett.

At the same time, Mayor Carlo DeMaria reassured residents of the Oakland Avenue area that they should not be in fear due to the murder, as it was not a random incident.

The suspect has been identified as David Grossack, 47, DA Ryan said at a press conference on Thursday, March 2, in the Everett Police Station. Grossack is believed to be homeless and was last seen in the Boston area. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs.

The preliminary investigation into this matter suggests that this was not a random act; however the public should not attempt to approach Grossack and should contact law enforcement immediately if they have any information regarding this investigation.

“Our info suggests it was not a random act,” said Ryan. “There was a link developed by forensic investigators. It was impressive work…Despite the fact there was a significant period of time before we found the victim and started our investigation, the investigators worked diligently and aggressively to identify the suspect.”

Ryan said it had been at least two weeks since Brescia was allegedly murdered.

“We want the residents of the neighborhood to feel better in that we have identified a suspect,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I don’t think people in the City should be afraid…This isn’t a dangerous city. It’s a safe city. People are safe in the City of Everett.”

On Saturday, February 25, State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office responded to an apartment located at 25 Oakland Avenue in Everett. Upon arrival police located the body of Francis Brescia in an advanced state of decomposition. Police were notified by the building’s landlord who discovered the body following a well-being check. The case was referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who upon inspection of the body identified several traumatic injuries to the victim and ruled the manner of death to be homicide. The cause of death is being withheld at this point to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or the Everett Police Department at (617) 384-2361 or online at Everettpolicema.com.

This case is being investigated by the Everett Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.