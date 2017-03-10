EFD Bravely Battles Devastating Fires

This past week, the City of Everett witnessed several devastating fires on Central Ave Ferry Street, and Main Street. Flames engulfed the houses and caused severe damage to the interior and exterior. Fortunately, the residents in all three locations were safe and accounted for.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “I want to applaud and thank our fire department and the surrounding community fire departments for their brave and hard work. These men and women are true heroes and risked their lives to save both residents and the houses.”

The City of Everett, as part of the Mayor’s Fire Victims Fund, has provided $4,000 to residents to support those that have been displaced from their homes this week due to fires. The Mayor’s Office has also worked with the Red Cross and local agencies to assist with finding housing, as well as other essentials; food, clothes, and toiletries.

Established in 2009 by Mayor DeMaria, the Fire Victims Fund provides a method for the City of Everett, its residents, and business community to contribute to any possible victims of fire related tragedies. Since its inception, the City has helped hundreds of individuals through devastating fires. Through generous contributions and donations from community members, the City is able to donate approximately $250 to each person in need.

Mayor DeMaria stated, “This fund provides a method for the City of Everett, its residents, and business community to contribute to any possible victims of fire related tragedies. It is important that we continue our generous contributions and help our fellow residents of Central Ave, Ferry Street, and Main Street.”

For more information on the Fire Victims Fund and to donate to this important cause please contact, the Mayors Office at 617-394- 2270.