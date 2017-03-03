Pope John Boys Continue March in Tourney

Pope John’s Dimmone Marshall (13) squeezes by two Mystic Valley guards as the Pope John Tigers boys’ basketball team hosted Mystic Valley on Monday night, Feb. 27, at home in Everett during the first round of the Division 4 North State Basketball Tournament.

Mystic Valley was no match for the Tigers, with Pope John moving on to the next round by a score of 77-65. Pope John is set to face Hamilton-Wenham on Friday, March 3, on the road.

Meanwhile, the Everett High School girls’ basketball team traveled to Masconomet High School Monday night and lost their first-round game, 75-50, ending their season.

The Everett High School boys’ basketball team was set to host Billerica High School Tuesday night, Feb. 28, but final results of that game came too late for this edition.