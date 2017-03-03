Lower Mystic Work Group Plans Meeting on March 13

The Lower Mystic Regional Working Group (LMRWG), has scheduled a Discussion Group on March 13 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss preliminary long-term plans for the Sullivan Square area.

The meeting was re-scheduled after snow caused the Feb. 13 meeting to be cancelled. It will take place in the Keverian Room, Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, Everett.

An additional evening meeting of the Group may be scheduled in Charlestown at a later date.

The LMRWG is studying options to improve transportation in the Lower Mystic River region, an area encompassing parts of Boston, Everett, and Somerville and centered on the transportation hub of Sullivan Square, which has seen considerable development activity in recent years.

The Working Group was formed by MassDOT to study the effects current and future development projects may have on the entire area, identify opportunities to improve mobility, and to develop some short- and long-term transportation infrastructure and policy recommendations for improving transportation in and around Sullivan Square.

Through surveys, public meetings, discussions with local organizations, and social media outreach, the Working Group has been looking for ideas and seeking input on some of these proposed changes, from people who live, work, commute, and recreate in the Lower Mystic region.

In order to make sure the group is getting input from a wide variety of stakeholder groups, the Working Group is organizing “discussion groups” with smaller groups of stakeholders with common interests. This is where we are seeking your involvement. At the discussion group session, you will learn more about the study goals and status, and some of the approaches that are being studied. The discussion group format will allow stakeholders to listen to and discuss ideas, challenges, and goals from different perspectives in a more conversational manner. The conversations will be professionally facilitated. Each session covers the same content, so while you are welcome to attend more than one if you would like, it is not necessary.

Any questions about the session, contact Carri Hulet at chulet@cbuilding.org or Elizabeth Cooper at ecooper@cbuilding.org.