Elderly Man Found Dead in Oakland Ave Apartment

By Seth Daniel

The case of an elderly man found dead in his Oakland Avenue apartment on Saturday, Feb. 25, is now being handled by Everett Police and State Police as a homicide.

The ruling came from the Medical Examiner on Monday morning, after Everett Police had turned over the body of the man to the Examiner for a cause of death determination. The man was reportedly in an advanced state of decay when found, and it was suggested he had been dead for around two weeks.

Officials had not identified the man by Tuesday, but media sources confirmed the man was Frank Brescia, 65, of Oakland Avenue.

The Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Everett Police Department are investigating the apparent homicide.

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office responded to an Oakland Avenue apartment in Everett after the landlord conducted a well being check on Brescia.

He hadn’t been seen in some time, and the landlord was concerned. He called Everett Police upon finding the body.

Upon arrival, police located the body in an advanced state of decomposition. The case was referred to the Office of the Medical Examiner who upon inspection of the body ruled the manner of death to be homicide.

The cause of death is being withheld at this point to protect the integrity of the investigation. At this time the exact date of death has not been determined.

This is an open investigation being conducted by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Everett Police. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600.