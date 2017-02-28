Well Deserved Honor for John Hanlon

Councilor John Hanlon was recently feted on his 50th year of public service to the citizens of Everett. One can say without fear of contradiction that Hanlon has seen it all and has been a major player in all of the milestones of the City of Everett for the past half century.

John Hanlon has served as a councilor, city clerk, mayor, and a member of the charter commission. The wealth of knowledge, dedication, and experience that he brings to our city is unmatched by any present elected official.

Generations of Everett residents have relied upon John Hanlon as a living repository of information about our community. We join with others in the public and private sectors in wishing John continued good health and in thanking him for his service to all Everett residents, who have been the beneficiary of his commitment to improving life in our community for 50 years.