Sports 02-22-2017

EHS Roundup

Bessler notches 100th point, Tide tops Revere, 9-5

Everett High senior captain Bryan Bessler scored the 100th point of his career and his Crimson Tide teammates observed Senior Night in fitting fashion with a 9-5 victory over Revere Saturday evening at Allied Veterans Rink.

The occasion of Bessler’s 100th point sparked a celebration among his teammates and the fans, who were as delighted as Bryan was for attaining the milestone.

“The entire team was happy for him,” said EHS head coach Erick Kainen. “Bryan is a hard worker who plays in all three zones and leads the team by example.”

Bessler’s 100th point fittingly came on an assist to linemate Marc Faia, who himself reached the 100-point plateau earlier this season. The duo have been four-year players for the EHS program and have played integral roles in the team’s success.

Both also loomed large in Saturday’s win, with Faia lighting the lamp for four goals and Bessler reaching the back of the Revere net for two goals.

Dom Saia, Jason Suppa, and Ryan Snook scored the other goals for the Crimson Tide, who avenged a 6-5 loss to Revere earlier in the season.

In addition to Faia and Bessler, four other seniors were honored at the Senior Night festivities: Ryan Snook, Anthony Marino, Louis Staffiery, and C.J. Cantone.

This past Monday evening, the Crimson Tide dropped a 5-4 contest to Somerville in the opening round of the Mulloy Tournament at Allied Veterans Rink. The contest officially will go into the record books as a 4-4 deadlock, but the teams played a shootout so that one could advance to the tourney final, which is set for Wednesday.

Everett appeared to be on the way to a 4-3 victory, but Somerville sent the contest into the shootout with a goal with about five minutes to play. Faia scored two goals and Snook and Suppa added a goal apiece for the Crimson Tide.

After today’s (Wednesday) consolation round contest at 5:00 with N.E. Regional Vocational, Kainen and his crew will close out their 2016-17 campaign against Cambridge on Friday at Allied Veterans. Face-off is set for 3:00.

Emmanuel’s bucket at buzzer lifts EHS girls, 59-58

Jackie Emmanuel scored a basket as time expired to give the Everett High girls basketball team an exciting 59-58 victory over Lowell Monday evening at the EHS gym.

Emmanuel’s game-winning basket came off a superb drive-and-dish from Carolanne Cardinale, who found herself with the ball as the final seconds ticked away after Everett had inbounded the ball following a go-ahead basket by Lowell with six seconds to go.

“This was not exactly the play we were looking for when we inbounded the ball,” said EHS head coach Tammy Turner. “We had hoped to get the ball into Jackie (Everett’s point guard), but Lowell had her well-covered, so it came into Carolanne. However, she did exactly what she was supposed to do — drive to the basket — and when she did, the defense collapsed toward her and she found Jackie alone underneath.”

Up to the frenetic final moments, the contest seemed to be safely in Everett’s hands. The Lady Crimson Tide led all the way, taking an 18-12 lead at the first buzzer and expanding their advantage to 39-28 at the half. Although Lowell cut into the Everett margin in the third quarter, the Lady Crimson Tide still maintained a 51-44 edge after three quarters.

However, Lowell refused to quit and took its first lead with a pair of free throws with six seconds to go, setting the stage for the Cardinale-to-Emmanuel buzzer-beating heroics.

Nyomi Dottin led Everett in the scoring department with 15 points. Yaz Guerrier hit for 14 points and Emmanuel reached double figures with 10. Cardinale added eight points, followed by Maddie Duraes with six, Kiara Wilkerson with four, and Kloe Cardillo with two.

Last week the Lady Crimson Tide shook off a pesky Matignon squad with a second half surge to pull away for a 61-43 victory. Dottin paced Everett with 17 points and Guerrier added 12. Jalissa Harding scored eight points and turned in what Turner termed “an outstanding defensive game” with numerous steals.

Turner and her crew, who now stand at 12-6 on the year, were set to play last night (Tuesday) against Lawrence and conclude their regular season tomorrow (Thursday) evening against Lynn English.

They then will await word of their seeding and first round opponent in the upcoming Division 1 North Sectional of the MIAA state basketball tournament. The Lady Crimson Tide, the champion of the Greater Boston League for the second year in a row, punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney a few weeks ago, but will be hoping to move up to a first-class seat (i.e., a home game in the opening round) if they can pick up a pair of wins this week.

Jules, Marinez compete in Division 1 State Meet

Two members of the Everett High boys indoor track team competed in Saturday’s Division 1 State Meet that was held at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center.

Both Clarence Jules and Jalil Marinez qualified for the D-1 Meet in the 55 meter dash. Clarence finished in 16th place with a time of 6.79 seconds, while Jalil came across in a clocking of 6.82 seconds, placing him 22nd in the competition.