Police Briefs 02-22-2017

Tuesday, 2/14

Joseph Waddie, 64, 11 Ellsworth St., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery and on warrants.

Wednesday, 2/15

Marcus Francis, 22, 19 Stevenson Ave., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Alton Hanscom Sr., 53, 31 Cook St., Charlestown, MA, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Renan Santos, 30, 44 Everett St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 2/16

Issac Cardoso, 18, 87 Myrtle St., Medford, was arrested for larceny of property over $250.

Hector Gonzalez, 43, 27 Hyde St., Revere, was arrested for operation of motor vehicle unlicensed.

Gary Ribou, 23, 55 Baker Rd., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Tiffany Simonelli, 45, 260 Ferry St., Everett, was arrested on a warrant, larceny of property over $250 and trespassing.

Friday, 2/17

Christopher Foster, 36, 76 Gledhill Ave., Everett, was arrested on a warrant.

Mark Hurd, 22, 170 Hancock ST., Everett, was arrested for illegal possession of Class B substance, illegal possession of Class C substance and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Saturday, 2/18

Eric Mallinson, 55, 165 Hawthorne St., Chelsea, was arrested for disorderly person, resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon (4 counts).

Sunday, 2/19

Lisa Carrafiello, 52, 79 Swan St., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts).