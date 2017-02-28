Obituaries 02-22-2017

Michelle Macchione

Of Revere

Michelle (Inglese) Macchione of Revere died suddenly on February 14.

The beloved wife of the late Charles A., she was the devoted mother of Anthony Macchione of Revere; loving daughter of the late Larry and Hannah (Stary) McCarthy; dear sister of Deborah Fudge and her husband, Keith of Everett, Lawrence Inglese and his wife, Tara of Londonderry NH, and Jeffrey Inglese of South Boston; cherished grandmother of Vincent James Macchione and is also survived by her loving step father, Al McCarthy and nieces and nephews: Amanda, Lauren, Samantha, Erik, Lorenzo, Jon-Vincent, and Giovani.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of NE, 40 Speen St, Framingham MA 01701. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Elvira Martori-Dulkis

Longtime Everett City Hall employee

Elvira D. (Fazzina) Martori-Dulkis of Everett entered into rest, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 18 in the Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Peabody after a brief illness. She was 91 years old.

Elvira was born in New Britain, Connecticut and lived in Everett for most of her life. She was a hair stylist by profession and also worked in Everett City Hall for many years.

She was the beloved wife of the late Sam Martori and Brownie Dulkis; dear and devoted mother of Richard Dulkis and his wife, Lois of Peabody, Paul Dulkis and his wife, Bernadette of Peabody and Christine Walsh and her husband, Christopher of Medford; sister of Frank Fazzina of Saugus, Paul Fazzina of Stoneham, Joseph Fazzina of Long Island, NY, Eleanor Sousa of Florida and the late Edith Dell’Orfano; loving grandmother of Lauren, Lia, Richard, Lexi and Lindsey. She is also survived by one great-grandchild.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elvira’s visitation in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett today, Wednesday, February 22 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral home service at 11 a.m. Services will conclude at Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elvira’s memory to Care Dimensions, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 would be sincerely appreciated.