Everett Boys Basketball Team Defeats Lowell High, 86-59

The Everett High School boys basketball team, champion of the GBL, has been building momentum heading in to the State Tournament that gets underway next week.

Coach John DiBiaso’s Crimson Tide beat a very good Lowell team, 86-59, to improve its record to 16-1 with games remaining against Lawrence and Malden.

Senior center Theo Zidor scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to pace the Tide. Senior forward Jordan McAfee had 16 points and six rebounds. Ghared Boyce netted 13 points.

The Tide routed Saugus, 80-34, in a non-league contest. Boyce led Everett with a game-high 27 points.

Everett is currently the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 North sectional behind undefeated and reigning state champion Cambridge. Because of its high seeding, Everett will open the tournament at home. The tournament pairings will be announced Friday.

Lynn Classical, the only team to defeat Everett this season to-date, won the Northeastern Conference North title with an 18-3 overall record. The Rams will compete in the Division 2 North Sectional where defending state champion New Mission (whom the Tide defeated earlier this season) is one of the favorites. Malden Catholic and Arlington loom as contenders in Division 2.