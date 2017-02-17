Welcome Back,Councilor Sarnie

While we are sorry to see Councilor Michael Mangan step down, it comes as a source of relief that former City Councilor Cynthia Sarnie was unanimously voted to fulfill the remainder of the former Mangan’s term, in accordance with the provisions of the City Charter on Monday night.

The decisions that must be made today will affect Everett residents for the next 20 years.

Fortunately, Cynthia Sarnie does not need any job training. She already knows the issues and the players. She knows the residents and their thoughts on the future of Everett.

If one had to pick a candidate to fill the position, one could not ask for a more experienced person than Cynthia Sarnie.

We welcome her back to her role in public office at this important time for Everett residents.