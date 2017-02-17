Police Briefs 02-15-2017

Tuesday, 1/31
Jose Martinez-Gonzalez, 39, 200 Governor Dr., Winthrop was arrested for operating a motor vehicle unlicensed.
Hicham Mochrik, 41, 36 Church St., Everett, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license.
Wednesday, 2/1
Ronald Daniels, 54, 33 Golden Age Circle, Everett, was arrested for carrying a knife.
Ashley Tyler, 29, 92 Park St., Chelsea, was arrested for possession of motor vehicle with altered numbers and suspended/revoked registration.
Paul Uwagbai-Brown, 25, Homeless, Everett, was arrested for breaking and entering nighttime with intent to commit crime, attempting to commit a crime (2 counts).
Thursday, 2/3
Walter Cruz, 21, 371 Blue Hill Ave., Dorchester, was arrested for illegal possession of Class B substance, present where Heroin is and warrant.
Patricia Valladares, 39, 3 Park Rd., Everett, was arrested for Possession of Class D with intent to distribute and violation of controlled substance.
Monday, 2/6
Sean Corliss, 43, 72 Englewood Ave., Everett, was arrested for threat to commit crime and default warrant.
Tuesday, 2/7
Jose Rosado, 31, 69 Prescott St., Everett, was arrested for breaking and entering daytime with intent to commit crime, disorderly person, resisting arrest, simple assault (2 counts).
Wednesday, 2/8
Michael Busook, 25, 10 Burlington Ave., Wilmington, was arrested on default warrants, fugitive from justice.
Joseni Olivera De Jesus, 37, 59 Lewis St., Everett, was arrested for intimidation of a witness.
Edgard Pereyra-Albornoz, 24, 4 North Bennet Ct., Boston, was arrested for shoplifting.
Thursday, 2/9
Henrique Alves, 38, 57 Everett St., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.