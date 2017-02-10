Obituaries 02-08-2017

Benjamin Saia

Retired US Postal Clerk

Benjamin J. “Benny” Saia, born in and a lifelong resident of Everett, entered into rest on February 4 in the Cambridge Health Alliance-Everett. He was 93 years old.

Benny was a retired postal clerk for the United States Postal Service and a US Army veteran of World War II.

He was the beloved husband of Mary G. (Trabucco) for more than 67 years; dear and devoted father of Catherine Ferullo and her husband, Barry of Reading, Paul A. Saia and his wife, Rhoda Au of Duxbury, Stephen C. Saia and his wife, Catherine of Ocean Isle, N.C., Anthony G. Saia of Stoneham, David H. Saia and his wife, Linda of Everett and the late Maria Saia; brother of Frank Saia of Florida, Anna Spada of Dedham and the late Nicholas Saia, Margaret DeMasi and Mamie Coviello; loving grandfather of Maria and Mark Woods, Samantha Ferullo, Stacey Cotto, Heather Ferullo, Matthew Saia, Marisa Saia, Mikayla Saia, Alexis Saia, Domenic Saia, David Saia and Benjamin Saia and great-grandfather of Sandra and Jamie Cotto, Zachary, Mackenzie and Tyler Woods.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Benny’s funeral from the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main Street) Everett today, Wednesday, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10:30 a.m. Interment with U.S. Army Military Honors will be at Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Benny’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 150 Cambridge Park Dr., Ste. 202, Cambridge, MA 02140 would be sincerely appreciated.

–

Nicholas DiCecca

Retired US Postal Service employee, dedicated family man

Nicholas DiCecca, a lifelong resident of Everett, entered into rest on January 27 in the Cambridge Health Alliance-Cambridge at that age of 97.

Nick was born in Everett and was a US Navy veteran of World War II and a mail handler for the United States Postal Service retiring after 20 plus years of service. Nick was a very dedicated family man. He also had a special passion. Nick enjoyed cowboys. “Happy trails to you until we meet again”

He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret T. (Merlino); dear and devoted father of Ralph J. DiCecca and his wife, Karen M. of Wakefield and Valerie A. Sclafani and her husband, Michael of Peabody; brother of the late Phillip DiCecca and his surviving wife, Barbara, Louis and Ann DiCecca and Frank DiCecca and his surviving wife, Nancy; loving “Papa” of Danielle Muse and her husband, John and Scott Sclafani and his wife, Jessica and “Great Papa” of Aiden and Brady Muse and Teddy Sclafani. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett. Interment with Navy Military Honors was at the Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Nicholas’ memory to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., #19, Malden, MA 02148 would be sincerely appreciated.